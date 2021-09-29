Subaru’s Next New Cars Are Highly Anticipated And Couldn’t Be More Different
The 2023 Subaru WRX STI and 2023 Subaru Solterra are Subaru's subsequent new car launches. Is one the future and one stuck in the past? Check out ICE Vs. EV. If you are a performance enthusiast, you can't wait for the next-generation 2023 Subaru WRX STI. If you want to see the end of the internal combustion engine, you are excited about Subaru's first-ever 2023 Solterra all-electric compact SUV. The all-new Solterra arrives next spring, the redesigned STI next fall. Is the new Solterra the future, and is the 2023 performance-tuned WRX STI stuck in the past?www.torquenews.com
