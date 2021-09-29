Subaru’s Next New Cars Are Highly Anticipated And Couldn’t Be More Different

Subaru has been teasing its first-ever electric vehicle since May. Four months on, and we still haven't been given a full reveal. Except that we have. The Subaru Solterra is all but identical to the Toyota-badged bZ4X, a concept that was revealed in full a month after the Solterra's first teaser. Much like the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 twins, the powertrains and styling of the new EVs will be very similar. Built on Subaru's dedicated EV architecture called the e-Subaru Global Platform, the Solterra will take advantage of Toyota's EV expertise and combine it with Subaru's all-wheel-drive brilliance. Still, it'll be a little while before we see the car on the road, and Subaru has now teased a few more details in a new video.

