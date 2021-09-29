CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
E! News

How Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Won Big in the Game of Love

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Six years later and the scoreboard does not lie: In the game of love, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are winning. As another NFL season officially kicks off Sept. 9, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already favored to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Patriots#Espn#The Tampa Bay Times#Gregauman#Tb12
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood gets fans talking with special Tom Brady tribute

Carrie Underwood shared a special tribute to Tom Brady on Thursday ahead of his much anticipated game against former team the New England Patriots. The country star, who sings the anthem to Sunday Night Football, reworked the track to celebrate the upcoming game, singing: "Brady's going home, Brady's going home, Brady's going home on Sunday night."
FOOTBALL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
226K+
Followers
39K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy