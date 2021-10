MONTAGUE — Despite getting on the board first, Hart lost a hard-fought game to Montague Tuesday, 3-2. The Pirates (5-8-3, 1-4 West Michigan Conference) put one in the net with 6:42 to go in the first half when Gael Pena scored on a Justin Reyes assist. However, the Wildcats tied it up in the final minutes of the half, then pushed across two goals early in the second.