CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Being a doctor is holy work

By Pamela Dyne, MD
KevinMD.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was asked by the rabbi at my reform Jewish congregation to give a speech during the Rosh Hashana day service. This is a huge honor. My husband and I only joined this synagogue only two years ago after having left a more conservative congregation a couple of years before when we no longer felt any connection to it. I’m definitely not a leader in the synagogue, although I am in the choir (such that it is since we haven’t been able to do anything in the last 18months!) and am involved in a couple of committees.

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Doctors and nurses share stories of working in COVID ICU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The frontline of COVID is often called a “war zone” by those strapped up and ready for battle. Dr. David Ryon is a critical care pulmonologist, working with patients in the intensive care unit. “Some of dealing with this is like a war,” says Dr. Ryon....
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox News

Max Lucado: This is your moment to join God in his holy work

Less than a week after Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus to a White passenger, Martin Luther King Jr. became president of the Montgomery Improvement Association of Montgomery, Alabama. Upon King’s appointment, he began receiving death threats. One phone call in particular left him unnerved....
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Rabbi#Jewish
WHEC TV-10

Highland doctors cheer on staff as they come into work

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Dozens of doctors and nurses cheered on staff at Highland Hospital as they entered work Wednesday morning in a show of support for healthcare heroes. It was organized by some of Highland's top doctors as a way to encourage employees and thank them for all their...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Jewish Press

Holy Meshugene

Rebbe Nachman’s foremost student, Reb Noson of Breslov, once said: “Nowadays, everyone refers to Rabbi Zusia of Anipoli as “the Rebbe, Reb Zusia.” But there was a time when he was called the “meshugener melamed” (the crazy schoolteacher). And so today, those who are truly serving G-d may seem crazy in most people’s eyes, but there will come a time when the world will understand the greatness of a devout Jew” (Siach Sarfei Kodesh I-624).
RELIGION
KevinMD.com

Working in a rural emergency department during the pandemic

I finished residency in 2020, during the height of the pandemic. We had a ceremony limited to just the graduating class; no family or friends could attend. Then my four other colleagues of the past three years and I embarked on our next steps as physicians. Family medicine is my...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
UCLA
psychologytoday.com

Are You Being Gaslighted at Work?

People who engage in gaslighting at work often exploit social networks in order to spread lies about a target employee. Gaslighting colleagues may gossip and create a narrative that problematizes a person, deny reality and get others to support their lies. Believing in oneself and building external professional networks can...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KevinMD.com

How to preserve empathy in medicine

An excerpt from The Empathy Effect: Seven Neuroscience-Based Keys for Transforming the Way We Live, Love, Work, and Connect Across Differences. “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.”. What picture do you see when you read this quote from Mother Theresa? Do you see an...
SCIENCE
KevinMD.com

There was life before COVID, but we are not yet at the point of life after COVID

Each weekday morning, without fail, I awake to two texts. One is a symptom checker from my hospital. The other is a symptom checker from my son’s elementary school. They serve as a persistent reminder that the pandemic isn’t over, even if we would all like to pretend that it is. In fact, my morning routine is filled with reminders that the pandemic isn’t over: as I pack masks for my children (with at least one spare!) into their bookbags, as I check to make sure that the kids have hand sanitizer, and as I stand outside of the school waving goodbye to my daughter, whose classroom I haven’t seen yet because no adults are allowed on the premises. Every day, my 7-year-old son asks me when he will be eligible to receive the vaccine, and each day, the answer remains the same — not today. In the conversations that my husband, an infectious disease physician, and I have, COVID-19 inevitably inserts itself each time; my husband even talks in his sleep about the management of infected patients. Early one morning, before the first light of dawn, he asked me in a sleep-induced stupor if his patient had eosinophilia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Why being a working mom is still so tough

Claudia Goldin has been researching women’s lives in the U.S. economy for almost half a century, focusing on topics including differences in earnings, promotion, and career between men and women, the role of technology in women’s work and personal lives, and changes in college women’s aspirations and achievements. In a new book, “Career and Family: Women’s Century-Long Journey toward Equity,” an expansion of a 2015 Kenneth J. Arrow Lecture at Columbia University, the Henry Lee Professor of Economics looks back at the lives of five generational groups of college-educated women across 120 years and the ways they negotiated the competing demands of jobs, careers, and families. She also addresses today’s history-making upheaval at home and work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldin recently spoke to the Gazette about her new project. This interview was edited for clarity and length.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KevinMD.com

Getting vaccinated as a gift to others

The anti-vaccine movement has led to a profound increase in disease and deaths, overtaxed hospitals, and drastically marginalized care for others with serious illnesses. This reality reflects a more profound cultural problem in our country. Namely the need for more innovative and creative ways to rediscover our obligation to each other to get vaccinated and to follow the best that science can offer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KevinMD.com

A shift from the medical perspective of disability to a mother’s perspective

An excerpt from Catastrophic Rupture: A Memoir of Healing. The spark just scarcely lit in Jo had vanished; I had seen no sign of awareness since the spasms began the night before. Having just edged over the threshold into what I considered a reasonable quality of life, with Josephine able to interact in a positive (though limited) way, the thought of losing that was crushing.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Dirt masks and couples massages: My trauma bonds in medical school

While I am commonly considered to be a friendly person, I never had very many friends. This was likely because I was too much. I am was too brown, too bookish, too loud, too assertive, just too much in every single category. It was hard for people to accept me, and I gave up early on in high school to make friends. I fell in where I could, my boyfriends took care of me, and I had a very big family to care for me. But things were different when I found my friends in medical school. Like-minded young women who were stressed out and too much for every single category—many too brown, too big, too loud, too sassy, too assertive, too hard working. We were not loved before until we found each other.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Women are still being “burned at the stake” in medicine

Are you a woman, and your sanity has been questioned? Congratulations: You are now an activist. There is such a thing as implicit bias in which we may not be aware of how our subconscious thoughts are affecting our conscious thoughts, opinions, or actions we have daily. They manifest in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Study: 140,000 Kids Have Lost Caregivers To COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including children and the people who care for them. A new study shows that 140,000 kids have lost a caregiver to the coronavirus. From April 2020 through June 2021, a new study shows one out of every 500 children has lost a primary or secondary caregiver. Children of racial and ethnic backgrounds are affected the most, but doctors say there are ways to help cope. “Deaths are higher than they’ve been in months. In September 90 people have died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr....
PITTSBURGH, PA
IGN

Holy Pages I

Found inside the Oluwa Cave. Go to the very back of the cave and look left to spot an altar with two Chests on either side. Between them will be this Hidden History.
RELIGION
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Has colonoscopy prep changed in the past 15 years?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a colonoscopy yesterday, something I have held off since getting my first one 15 years ago at age 46. The dreaded prep wasn’t as horrible as I remembered, so I am now less resistant to the next one. Is this because I’m getting older and more tolerant, or has the prep process improved? I think it’s the latter but wanted to check with you.
UNION COUNTY, OR
KevinMD.com

Why we need to end social COVID and establish care to replenish joy

“Where do you find the most joy in your life?”. This is one of the questions the Knowledge and Evaluation Research Unit at Mayo Clinic asks people living with ongoing health conditions. Their answers give a sense of each person’s purpose, reason for being, and for doing something difficult. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy