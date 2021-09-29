CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Mamou native, Claney Duplechin, is elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

evangelinetoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – A pair of six-time Pro Bowl NFL linemen, New Orleans Saints’ offensive guard Jahri Evans and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, join the late Tony Robichaux, No. 1 on the wins list for state college baseball coaches, among a star-studded group of nine 2022 competitive ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. The LSHOF Class of 2022 also includes…

www.evangelinetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate Judiciary Committee report on Trump's attempted coup

(CNN) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee released a sweeping report Thursday detailing what they say is evidence former President Donald Trump and a top lawyer in the Justice Department attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. After the eight-month investigation, the findings highlight the relentlessness of Trump and...
Reuters

U.S. Senate sets debate, preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled up to...
The Hill

Biden intends to sign short-term bill raising debt ceiling

President Biden intends to sign a bill raising the debt ceiling for the short term after it passes Congress, the White House said Thursday. “The President looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit when it is passed by Congress,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Mamou, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Natchitoches, LA
Sports
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Pro Bowl#Buffalo Bills
Fox News

CIA forming mission to counter China, 'the most important geopolitical threat we face'

Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns announced the formation of the China Mission Center to counter Beijing, while warning the "increasingly adversarial" Chinese government poses "the most important geopolitical threat" to the United States in the 21st century. Burns announced the agency’s adjustments to its organization structure and approach to...
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy