Polk County, FL

Speckled perch numbers continue to improve in Polk County

The Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Around Lakeland, at Tenoroc, bass fishing was best on lakes Butterfly, Derby, Pine, B, 4 and 10. Lakes Legs, Picnic and 5 also had high catch rates. This past week 19 large bass over 19 inches were reported with six bass measuring over 22 inches and the largest measuring 24 inches. Lakes Hydrilla, B and C had the best speck bite. Lakes Cemetery, Derby, Picnic, B and 5 had the best panfish bite. The catfish bite was best at Lakes Cemetery and Derby, reports FWC biologist Paolo Pecora. At Saddle Creek, the bass bite is picking up on topwaters at first light, look for schooling bass. On the panfish, it’s been mostly bluegill on crickets and some specks have been caught. Around town, Lake Hollingsworth produced limits of specks over the weekend and Crago and Parker also have good catches on minnows. Parker is also producing schoolie bass on topwaters and rattling baits, reports Kyle Stafford at Phillips Bait and Tackle (863-666-2248).

