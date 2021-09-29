NBA ruling on unvaccinated players could prove costly for Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins
NBA players in certain markets who choose to remain unvaccinated will not only be hurting their teams. They will also be hurting their wallets. In a statement released Wednesday morning, NBA spokesman Mike Bass offered a response to questions about what would happen to players who miss games because of the COVID-19 vaccination requirements in New York and San Francisco. Local guidelines in those cities will prevent unvaccinated Knicks, Nets and Warriors players from entering their home arenas for games. (Visiting players will follow different protocols.)www.sportingnews.com
