NBA ruling on unvaccinated players could prove costly for Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health made it clear this week: if you want to attend or participate in a large indoor event, you need to be vaccinated; no exemptions even for Warriors star Andrew Wiggins. The SFDPH released this statement Friday: “At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time. Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption. This same rule...

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO