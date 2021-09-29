CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belichick denies declining to meet with Brady to say goodbye

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denied turning down Tom Brady's request to bid farewell face-to-face in 2020, calling the claim "not true." ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham's book, "It's Better to Be Feared," which reveals internal details about the Patriots organization, claims Belichick told his longtime quarterback he wasn't available and insisted on doing the goodbye over the phone. Brady reportedly told a friend the decision showed just how the connection between the two had eroded.

