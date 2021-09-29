CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole, Ray making final Cy bids in Toronto

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot on the line over the next two days in Toronto -- even more than a playoff spot. The next two games of the Yankees-Blue Jays series could also decide the American League Cy Young Award race. New York's Gerrit Cole and Toronto's Robbie Ray are the frontrunners...

Pinstripe Alley

Where does Gerrit Cole stand in the Cy Young Award race?

The AL Cy Young Award race became somewhat crowded after the All-Star Break, and until the last week or two there weren’t any clear-cut frontrunners among the elite group. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was the favorite to win the award at the start of the 2021 season, however, Cole’s campaign lost some edge after he missed two starts in August while on the COVID-IL — and then he had his outing on September 7th cut short due to a tweaked hamstring. A more recent start against Cleveland on September 19th was a doozy and didn’t help his candidacy.
MLB Cy Young races: Max Scherzer on his way to win fourth award; Robbie Ray and Gerrit Cole headline AL race

The 2021 regular season is winding down, to the point that there are just nine days left. That means starting pitchers vying for the prestigious Cy Young awards are going to get just one or two more chances to fill out that resume. We've been doing a weekly check in on how the race for Cy Young is shaping up here this month. Let's get after it again in the penultimate entry.
Blue Jays: The door is open for Robbie Ray to lock down the Cy Young

We knew it may come down to the performance in this very series, and Gerrit Cole may have just left the door open for Robbie Ray to lock down the Cy Young award on Thursday. Ray will make his final start of what has been a career year for the 29 year old, and one worthy of winning the American League’s top honour for pitching performance. He’s made 31 starts and posted a 2.68 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP across 188.0 innings, striking out 244 in the process. As of this writing on Wednesday evening (after Cole’s start), Ray is still leading the AL in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and opponent’s batting average, and if he throws more than 4.0 innings on Thursday then he’ll take the lead back from his teammate Jose Berrios for innings pitched.
Breaking down the Robbie Ray vs. Gerrit Cole 2021 Cy Young race

Not only was Thursday’s game against the New York Yankees enormously consequential for the Toronto Blue Jays, it also represented the closing argument for Robbie Ray’s Cy Young case. It’s safe to say that it didn’t go as planned for the southpaw as he allowed five earned runs on four...
MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
Cubs: 3 players Jed Hoyer would like to cut, but can’t

The Chicago Cubs would love to get some expensive players off the books to speed up the rebuild, but that’s not how contracts work. Hoyer and the Cubs claim they’ll make some big moves this offseason after dealing away the likes of Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez and Craig Kimbrel at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Hoyer cannot completely start over by ridding some awful contracts off the books, as no team is willing to take on a bad deal without significant prospect capital in return.
Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom 'disillusioned' with current regime?

The New York Mets are eliminated from playoff contention and, thus, wisely shut ace Jacob deGrom down for the rest of the season on Tuesday after he dealt with a handful of injury issues throughout the year, including a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It appears that's...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes His Pick for NL Cy Young Winner

The National League Cy-Young Award conversation will run through Los Angeles in 2021. Walker Buehler, Julio Urías, and Max Scherzer are all more than deserving, and they all have a great chance to be this year’s winner. Having a trio of starters with worthy resumes has made it a fun race to watch as the season comes to a close.
Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
Four Replacements For Luis Rojas as Mets Managers

The New York Mets have decided not to pick up the option on manager Luis Rojas' contract for 2022. That means they're back in the market for a new skipper after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It will be a fascinating offseason for the Mets, with a lot of high-profile free agents available, an owner willing to spend and a managerial opening.
Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
