Zakk Wylde’s Custom Coffee Said to Be Strong Enough to Wake the Dead

By Philip Trapp
94.5 KATS
 9 days ago
Zakk Wylde, the Black Label Society bandleader and frequent Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, teamed up with Death Wish Coffee to make a brew so robust it's said to be strong enough to wake the dead. At least that's the claim made in a new press release for the coffee, Valhalla Java...

Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

