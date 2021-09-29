Zakk Wylde’s Custom Coffee Said to Be Strong Enough to Wake the Dead

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO