55Plus: SHINE News

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 8 days ago

Open Enrollment 2021 and your Serving Health Information Needs of Everyone program. By Sept. 30, each Medicare beneficiary should have received an annual notice of coverage, which included important information regarding Medicare costs and benefits. You can compare your Medicare benefits and health insurance options at no cost with your local SHINE counselor. A visit or phone call with a certified SHINE volunteer may reduce your out-of-pocket medical and/or prescription drug costs. In addition, meeting with your SHINE counselor during open enrollment can help you identify public programs that can help with premiums, copayments, and health coverage based on income and assets.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

