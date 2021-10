Coastal marine ecosystems ensure fundamental hydro-ecological functions and support high levels of biodiversity, besides being an important resource for local populations. These biocenosis have been increasingly threatened by human pressures (e.g. pollution, overfishing) along with climate change, which may have a dramatic impact on them. The National Park of Banc d’Arguin (PNBA) in Mauritania, one of the biggest parks in Western Africa, is a RAMSAR zone (classified by UNESCO since 1989) that plays a major role in (i) the maintenance of marine biocenosis, (ii) the protection of the ecosystems and (iii) the sequestration of carbon dioxide. Ecosystem databases and associated maps of the PNBA are out of date and limited to the southern and central parts of the park: updating is thus needed.

