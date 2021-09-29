CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson State plan aims to elevate university’s brand

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University’s new strategic plan aims to make the historically Black school a top research site, bolster its athletic program and provide students with intensive tutoring. The Clarion Ledger reports the plan for the school’s next five years was unveiled on Tuesday. University President Thomas K. Hudson told the newspaper it aims to have Jackson State considered one of the top universities in the country. Hudson said student success has always been central to the university’s mission, but the new plan takes a holistic approach to achieving that goal by focusing on areas such as wellness and mental health. The plan also aims to redesign or update many of the school’s existing athletic complexes.

