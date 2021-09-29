Utah State hosts No. 13 BYU with 'Old Wagon Wheel' on line

No. 13 BYU (4-0) at Utah State (3-1), Friday at 9 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network). Line: BYU by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: BYU leads 49-37-3. The coveted “Old Wagon Wheel" is on the line. It became an iconic part of this in-state rivalry in 1948. The Aggies captured the wheel first, with a 20-7 win on Oct. 23, 1948. The Cougars have held it the last two seasons, though, since they won 42-14 in 2019 and didn’t play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BYU remains one of six teams this season who’ve yet to trail in a game. Utah State is 5-62 all-time against AP-ranked teams. The Cougars are the highest ranked team to pay a visit to Maverik Stadium since No. 6 Boise State in ’09.