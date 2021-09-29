Is Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing capacity where it needs to be right now?
Now nearly 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, the majority of the state’s residents are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Yet with cases rising — mostly among the unvaccinated — and the more infectious delta variant prompting breakthrough cases even among those who have the shots, demand for COVID-19 tests has risen rapidly in recent months. Minnesotans are getting tested as part of routine screening, when they have symptoms of illness, to keep friends and family members safe at gatherings or because they need a negative test to board an airplane or go to school or work.www.minnpost.com
