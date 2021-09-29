Martinsville Speedway to Host 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on April 8 & Oct. 29, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on April 7, 2022
As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host two Xfinity Series races on April 8 and Oct. 29, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7, 2022. Martinsville will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 7-9, 2022 and Oct. 29-30, 2022.speedwaydigest.com
