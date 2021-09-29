CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville Speedway to Host 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Races on April 8 & Oct. 29, 2022 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on April 7, 2022

By Speedway Digest Staff
 8 days ago

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host two Xfinity Series races on April 8 and Oct. 29, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7, 2022. Martinsville will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 7-9, 2022 and Oct. 29-30, 2022.

