Motorsports

Talladega Superspeedway to Host Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races, One NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Again Next Season as NASCAR Announces 2022 Schedules for Both Series

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 8 days ago

NASCAR today announced the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules, and for the third straight year, Talladega Superspeedway will host two Xfinity races as well as a Camping World Truck Series event. The Xfinity Series, which has been a staple at the track since 1992,...

Speedway Digest

Great Southern Wood Preserving Announces Honorary Officials for Oct. 3 YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Race at Talladega Superspeedway

Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, the Abbeville, Alabama-based producer of YellaWood® brand pressure treated pine, announced today its Honorary Officials for Sunday’s (Oct. 3) YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. Great Southern Wood Preserving (GSWP) founder, President and CEO James W. (Jimmy) Rane, his family and...
ABBEVILLE, AL
butlerradio.com

NASCAR Cup Series Heads to Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to action on Sunday, as drivers will take to Talladega Superspeedway for another postseason race. Denny Hamlin is expected to start on the pole this weekend. You can catch all of Sunday’s action, starting with pre-race coverage at 1pm on WBUT 1050AM, 97.3FM, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Richmond Raceway to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series on April 2, 2022 & NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Aug. 13, 2022

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Richmond Raceway will host the Xfinity Series on April 2, 2022 and Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Aug. 13, 2022. Richmond will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 2-3, 2022 and Aug. 13-14, 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Race Results: October 4, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Monday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the green on a Monday in Talladega, Alabama. It’s the Yallawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. View the Talladega results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Entries | Truck Lineup...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Talladega Starting Lineup: October 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Talladega Superspeedway. Next up, NASCAR returns to Talladega, Alabama. The 2.5-mile oval of Talladega Superspeedway is set for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It’s race number two of three in the Round of 12. View the Talladega starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Talladega...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Las Vegas II

Early in Stage 1, Deegan reported her Craftsman truck could stand to be a little looser while running in the top-20. Throughout the stage, the California native continued to work her way forward. She finished the opening stage 14th and was looking for adjustments to loosen up her truck a little bit. Deegan pitted for service during the break but slid through her pit box which resulted in a lengthy pit stop.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

