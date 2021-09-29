Talladega Superspeedway to Host Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races, One NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Again Next Season as NASCAR Announces 2022 Schedules for Both Series
NASCAR today announced the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules, and for the third straight year, Talladega Superspeedway will host two Xfinity races as well as a Camping World Truck Series event. The Xfinity Series, which has been a staple at the track since 1992,...speedwaydigest.com
