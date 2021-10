The closing session of last week’s Agbiz Grain Symposium offered an opportunity to explore global and domestic grains market developments. The central global theme around production was that the 2021/22 season seems set to show recovery across all major grains and oilseeds. This was echoed by the International Grain Council (IGC) on 23 September when the institution released its monthly update, placing the 2021/22 global grains and oilseeds production estimate at 2,29 billion tonnes, up by 4% from the previous season. The expected recovery in maize, wheat, rice and soybeans production is the primary driver of this forecast. Still, rising consumption from the animal feed industry and general industrial use means that the 2021/22 global grains and oilseeds stocks could remain tight at 599 million tonnes, which is roughly unchanged from the previous season’s level of 598 million tonnes.

