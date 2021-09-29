CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Saints 2021, Week 4: Everything you need to know

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants face a difficult task in Week 4 of the NFL season. Still seeking their first victory, the 0-3 Giants travel to Louisiana to face the New Orleans Saints (2-1). Between no fans attending games in 2020 because of COVID-19, and Hurricane Ida forcing their first “home” game to be played in Jacksonville, the Saints have not played in front of their home fans since the 2019 season. The Superdome is always a difficult place to play, and those circumstances won’t make it easier.

