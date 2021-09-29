CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants vs. Saints: What to expect when New Orleans has the ball

By Big Blue View
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints haven’t played in front of their home crowd since Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone on Jan. 5, 2020. The game was a Wild-Card matchup that ended in controversy, as the Saints lost 26-20 in overtime. On third-and-goal, Rudolph appeared to push off defensive back P.J. Williams as he high-pointed a Cousins pass to advance the Vikings in the playoffs.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints

It’s been a weird start to the season for the New Orleans Saints, who have blown out the Packers and Patriots but then lost to the Panthers and Giants. Injuries have certainly been a big reason as to why we’ve seen such a variety of performances from this squad but what NFL team isn’t dealing with injuries? It’s something the good teams find a way to get past, no matter how difficult it might be.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 3: Keys for New Orleans Saints defense vs. Patriots

The New Orleans Saints might have to make their own luck when the New England Patriots have the ball. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has conducted a largely mistake-free offense, avoiding turnovers, converting critical downs, and keeping things on schedule. It’s not like they’re playing Aaron Rodgers — they can’t just sit back and let him give the ball away. They’ll have to be more proactive and put pressure on the youngster that he didn’t feel often at Alabama.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 4 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints Offense

New York travels to New Orleans to battle the 2-1 Saints, who defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 on the road in Week 3. New Orleans is favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest odds. The Saints offense is headed by former first-round pick Jameis Winston, who steps in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#New Orleans#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#The Minneapolis Miracle
FanSided

New England Patriots: The biggest X-factor vs. the New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots’ biggest X-factor vs. the New Orleans Saints is a linebacker who was one of their top free-agent signings. He is just back from injury. It will be Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy’s return couldn’t be more timely as the Patriots’ super edge player Matt Judon could be out with a knee injury this week, even though he played the entire game vs. the Jets.
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Giants could be woefully short at wide receiver vs. New Orleans Saints

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton did not practice for the NY Giants Wednesday, after getting knocked from Sunday’s game against the Falcons. The NY Giants are over a touchdown underdog to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, and could be without two of Daniel Jones’ most vital weapons in the passing game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Game 3 Preview – Patriots vs New Orleans Saints

The Patriots have a very tough opponent this week and I am sure Coach Belichick is emphasizing not to look past them to next week’s game with Tampa Bay. No coach in the NFL had to overcome so many difficulties in-season and yet still produced excellence, like Sean Payton. He should have been awarded the coach of the year.
NFL
wgno.com

VIDEO: New Orleans Saints discuss returning home, Week 4 matchup against Giants

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – After just over one month of being displaced due to Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints held their first practice back at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday. Jameis Winston, James Hurst, Andrew Dowell and Pete Werner met with media afterwards to discuss returning to...
NFL
FanSided

Giants Game Today: Giants vs New Orleans Saints injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Giants aim for their first win of the season, Sunday afternoon in Week 4 of the NFL Season at the New Orleans Saints. The Giants (0-3), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and running back Saquon Barkley, take on the New Orleans Saints (2-1), led by quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara, and safety Malcolm Jenkins, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 (10/3/2021) at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans, Louisiana in Week 4 of the NFL Season at 1 p.m. on FOX.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy