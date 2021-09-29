Giants vs. Saints: What to expect when New Orleans has the ball
The New Orleans Saints haven’t played in front of their home crowd since Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone on Jan. 5, 2020. The game was a Wild-Card matchup that ended in controversy, as the Saints lost 26-20 in overtime. On third-and-goal, Rudolph appeared to push off defensive back P.J. Williams as he high-pointed a Cousins pass to advance the Vikings in the playoffs.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0