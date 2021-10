They say less is more, though anyone who’s familiar with electric guitars or acoustic guitars knows that simply isn’t true. More often than not, more really is more. Kiko Loureiro is clearly an advocate of such a school of thought – so much so that he’s revealed he’s taken 13 (!) guitars of varying type and style on the road with him for Megadeth’s ongoing tour.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO