A manhunt is underway after a woman was raped behind a busy retail park.Police are hunting for a man with a “Birmingham accent” following the sex attack on parkland near the Princess Alice complex in Sutton Coldfield at about 10pm on Sunday.The victim is receiving treatment for her injuries in hospital as police appeal for anyone who has CCTV footage or information about the attacker to come forward.The suspect is described as a white man aged between 20 and 35 who was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers and spoke with a Birmingham accent.West Midlands Police said it had...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO