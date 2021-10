A table custom-made for your family reunion or wedding party is waiting at The Homestead in Glen Arbor. Long Answer: Read on to find how (much fun it is!). If there is anything that gets Bob Kuras, owner of The Homestead in Glen Arbor, fired up about going to work each day, it’s watching family and friends reconnect at his resort. Set on 225 stunning acres along Lake Michigan and surrounded by Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, The Homestead is made for relaxing and reconnecting—that said, it is a natural fit for family-and-friend events, including weddings.

GLEN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO