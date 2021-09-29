CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Bodyguard' Remake Screenwriter Matthew Lopez Reveals More Details About His Script, Including a Latina Protagonist

By Ashley Bubp
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early '90s classic The Bodyguard, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will be getting a remake from one of the most prestigious playwrights in the entertainment industry. Matthew Lopez recently sat down in an interview with Variety to talk about his historic Tony Award win for Best Play, the way Latiné (his preferred alternative to "Latinx") people have been treated in Hollywood, and, of course, The Bodyguard remake.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

'The Bodyguard' remake will feature a 'young Latina' in Whitney Houston role

A remake of "The Bodyguard" is in the works, with Whitney Houston's role being played by a "young Latina" character. The writer of the upcoming remake, Matthew López, who made history at Sunday's Tony Awards as the first Latino playwright to win best play, for "The Inheritance," spoke to Variety about the casting choice.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Cardi B, Beyonce & More: Which Pop Star Could Play Whitney Houston's Role in 'The Bodyguard' Remake? Vote!

A remake of the 1992 romantic drama film The Bodyguard is coming, and Billboard wants to know: Which pop star could play Whitney Houston's role?. Variety first reported the news and wrote that Cardi B's name has been floated around, with Channing Tatum as her potential co-star. Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle is already playing Ariel in the upcoming 2023 Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, so the Grown-ish actress would have some practice in playing a lead role in an iconic remake. Zendaya is the youngest person to ever win an Emmy for best actress in a drama series for her lead role in HBO's Euphoria, so she clearly has the acting chops.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Matthew Lopez
Deadline

‘Lord of The Rings’ Actor Elijah Wood Claims An Orc Was Designed To Look Like Harvey Weinstein

Infamous former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein experienced what would happen if he got on Peter Jackson’s bad side.  While reflecting on his time filming Lord of the Rings, its star Elijah Wood appeared on the Armchair Podcast and told host Dax Shepard that one of the orcs in the movie was designed to look like Harvey Weinstein. The actor explained he recently brought up the subject on a podcast run by Lord of the Rings costars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd called The Friendship Onion. “They were talking to Sean Astin about his first memory of getting to New Zealand for the first time,” Wood told Shephard...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tonys: Audra McDonald, ‘The Inheritance’s’ Matthew Lopez, More Winners Push for Increased Broadway Inclusivity

The 2021 Tony Awards was peppered with calls for increased diversity as Broadway’s big night returned to New York as stage shows are resuming after being shut down for more than 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners ranging from The Inheritance‘s Matthew Lopez, A Soldier’s Play‘s Kenny Leon and honoree the Broadway Advocacy Coalition all called on the industry to do better. Accepting the award for best play, Lopez said that he’s the first Latin writer to win in that category even though this is the 74th Tonys, calling his community “underrepresented on Broadway” and vowing, “this must change.” “We are...
THEATER & DANCE
wegotthiscovered.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Details On His New Comic — BRZRKR

Keanu Reeves spoke with TODAY this morning to introduce his debut as a comic book author with BRZRKR, published by Boom Studios. Reeves has been working on the project since 2017, starting with an image of “a character in the middle of a battle” who Reeves describes as “berzerkering.” Reeves introduced their “super team” consisting of writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!), illustrator Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), colorist Bill Crabtree (BRPD), and letterer Clem Robbins (Hellboy).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protagonist#The Bodyguard#The New York Times
Billboard

Leslie Grace, Camila Cabello & More: Which Latina Should Star in 'Bodyguard' Remake? Vote!

With news that the new female lead in the remake of The Bodyguard has been written as a Latina, we couldn't help but start our own list of names that we'd like to see take on the lead role. From In the Heights star and chart-topping singer Leslie Grace to Colombian hitmaker Karol G, who told Billboard she had hired a coach to kick off her acting career, there are a lot of great options -- but who do you think is up to the challenge?
MOVIES
Collider

'Interview With the Vampire' TV Show Casts Bailey Bass as the Child Vampire Claudia

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series has rounded out its core trio of actors. Young actress Bailey Bass has been cast as Claudia, the vampire forced to live a torturous existence in a child’s body. Bass joins Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid — playing Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively — in the series, which is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Face/Off Sequel Writer Details the "Befuddled" Reactions He's Getting to His Ambitious Script

The original Face/Off from director John Woo was an ambitious narrative about an advanced and absurd facial surgery in which the heroic Sean Archer (John Travolta) swapped faces with the terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to pull off a covert mission. While the premise was surely ludicrous, it resulted in a massively entertaining experience that was relatively easy to follow along with. The planned sequel, on the other hand, is seemingly much more complex and complicated, with writer Simon Barrett recently recalling just how daunting a task it's been to explain the vision he and director Adam Wingard have for the follow-up, though confirms it's now in a much more digestible place.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘Cyrano’ trailer shows first footage of Best Actor contender Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage is a four-time Emmy Award winner, but the “Game of Thrones” star has perhaps his best role yet in “Cyrano.” The musical adaptation from Joe Wright reimagines the Edmond Rostand play with anachronistic original songs from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National and stars Dinklage as the title character.  “Dinklage’s work is simply sublime, a performance that could net his first actor nomination from the Academy Awards,” Variety awards expert Clayton Davis wrote after the film’s Telluride debut. “Dinklage has never really given a performance like this, and it’s absolutely the best work the very talented actor has done...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer Explores the Unexpected Death of the ‘Clueless’ Star in New Docuseries

HBO Max has released the trailer for their two-part documentary series What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which explores how the 32-year-old actress who starred in such films as Clueless and 8 Mile could die at such a young age under such mysterious circumstances. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? explores what could have happened to Murphy, and in particular, whether or not her husband Simon Monjack might have played a part in her untimely death.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Steve Carell to Star in ‘The Patient’ Limited Series About a Therapist Trying to Cure a Serial Killer

FX has ordered the limited series The Patient, which will star Academy Award and Emmy nominated actor Steve Carell. The series will consist of 10 half-hour-long episodes produced by FX Productions, with Carell also attached as an executive producer. Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, showrunners for FX’s popular acclaimed drama The Americans are in charge of the series about Alexander Strauss, a psychotherapist, and recent widower. Strauss is held prisoner by a serial killer, who wants him to cure him of his homicidal desires. As Strauss tries to help this killer, he started to deal with his own troubles while being held captive.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Says All-Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Helps “Redefine” the Genre

The Netflix film — from first-time director Jeymes Samuel and also starring Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz — opens the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. The cast of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall rode into London on Wednesday for a press conference ahead of the film’s world premiere as the curtain-raiser for the 2021 London Film Festival.
MOVIES
Collider

Olivia Thirlby Discusses 'Y: The Last Man' and Her Very Unusual Journey to Getting Cast as Hero Brown

Olivia Thirlby just added a mighty exciting title to her filmography, and it was a title that was a bit unexpected for her. It’s FX’s Y: The Last Man. Based on the DC Comics’ series from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the show traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. With the world in disarray, survivors struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better. For Olivia Thirlby’s character, Yorick’s sister Hero Brown, that means doing what she can to keep herself and her best friend Sam (Elliot Fletcher) safe while juggling the sting of the rift between her and her mother (Diane Lane) and also the weight of a very traumatic pre-event experience.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy