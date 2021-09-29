'Top Chef' hosts Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons joining Houston march against Texas abortion ban
Following last week's announcement of "Top Chef's" decision to film in Houston, hosts Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons announced Wednesday they will be joining other women's rights advocates at Saturday's Women's March in the Bayou City to stand in protest of Texas Senate Bill 8. The bill outlaws abortions six weeks after pregnancy, often before most know they are pregnant.www.mysanantonio.com
