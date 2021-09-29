CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

'The One' Los Angeles megamansion once listed for $500 million is deep in debt

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest house in the country is for sale. And its asking price has dropped by over half. Meet "The One Bel Air" – a Los Angeles megamansion that is believed to be the largest modern home in the United States. According to Architectural Digest, the record-breaking estate has 105,000 square feet of living space, including 42 bathrooms, 21 bedrooms and a 5,500-square-foot master suite. The property is also adorned with jaw-dropping features and amenities — from a surrounding moat and 400-foot-long jogging track, to a 30-car garage gallery and its own private nightclub.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden intends to sign short-term bill raising debt ceiling

President Biden intends to sign a bill raising the debt ceiling for the short term after it passes Congress, the White House said Thursday. “The President looks forward to signing legislation to raise the debt limit when it is passed by Congress,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Blakey
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy