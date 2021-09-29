Make Your Own Halloween Village With Target's $10 Mini Haunted Houses
My Halloween decor dream board is stacked with spooky finds from Target's Hyde & Eek Boutique, and these miniature haunted houses are at the top of my shopping list. Retailing at just $10 each, the Hyde & Eek Boutique miniature haunted home collection features a black decorative metal townhome, estate, and mansion with dim lighting and delicate framework. Thanks to their compact size, you can set up your own haunted village on a mantle, entryway table, or bookshelf.www.popsugar.com
