Make Your Own Halloween Village With Target's $10 Mini Haunted Houses

With Halloween just around the corner, you couldn't ask for a better time to break out some scary recipes that serve up the perfect combination of spooky and delicious. For years, bakers have had to rely on making spiderweb cookies and eyeball cake pops from scratch. While these baked goods can motivate anyone to come back for seconds, it's not easy whipping up a constant stream of holiday-themed treats. For any home baker a little pressed for time (or maybe not the best with a piping bag), Target has some new supplies that can spookify your treats and save you some time in the kitchen.

