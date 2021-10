MADISON — If one thing was made abundantly clear Saturday, Graham Mertz is the Wisconsin Badgers’ best quarterback. He gives this team the best chance to win. That’s what he was doing in the second quarter against Michigan. After starting 0 of 4 through the air, something seemed to click for Mertz in the second quarter. A once-dormant UW offense suddenly had life with a quarterback who couldn’t miss. Mertz went 6 of 8 for 61 yards on a drive that ended with a field goal. On the next drive, he followed a 36-yard completion with an 18-yard touchdown pass. Both of those throws went to sophomore Chimere Dikie as time winded down in the first half.

