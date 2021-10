Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in a win over the Angels. Facing the team he played for during part of last season, Castro slugged a fifth-inning solo shot to right field to pad an early Astros lead. The long ball was the fifth in what has been an injury-plagued campaign for the veteran backstop. Castro has gone 3-for-9 with two RBI since returning from his latest stint on the IL on Sept. 17.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO