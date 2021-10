The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is largely believed to have originated in Wuhan, China in late December of 2019, with it rapidly spreading throughout the world by the Spring of 2020. Faced with pandemic, state-level governments in the United States gradually issued stay-at-home orders by the end of March 2020. Though primarily meant to constrain the spread of the virus, the lockdowns would go on to have massive effects on life in the United States that was not originally predicted. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over in our country, researchers have already begun preliminary examinations into its effect on a variety of phenomena. Perhaps one of the most interesting is its impact on crime.

