Kade Middleton Just Whipped Out Fall's Most Underrated Wardrobe Workhorse

By Laura Reilly
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If...

In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing Her Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Again

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
brides.com

Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana at the Premiere of "No Time to Die"

All eyes were on Kate Middleton yesterday when she arrived at the London premiere of the latest James Bond installment in a stunning sparkling gown alongside Prince William. And not only did her dazzling ensemble turn heads on the No Time to Die red carpet, but it also drew comparisons to a similar dress Princess Diana once wore to a different James Bond premiere.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Hailey Bieber Went Out in a Black Blazer, No Pants, and Ugg Slippers on Her Wedding Anniversary

Exactly two years after her South Carolina wedding to Justin Bieber (and a little over three years after their surprise courthouse New York City one), Hailey Bieber fully embraced comfort while out in New York City. Hailey was photographed wearing a black blazer, no pants, white socks, gray Ugg slippers, and a black Jacquemus bucket hat while out. She accessorized with a black purse and bracelets.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Every iconic Zendaya outfit and red carpet moment

Zendaya's outfits never disappoint, on or off the red carpet. In fact, over the past few years, the actress and singer has rapidly become one of the most-anticipated attendees at award shows, consistently arriving in head-turning looks, which then turn into viral internet moments (for all the right reasons). Remember...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line. The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a...
NFL
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Cozies Up in a Fuzzy Coat, Soft Bralette & Comfy Sweats for Alo

Kendall Jenner is appearing in a whole new campaign for Alo this week. The model stars in the athleisure brand’s first-ever “Holiday Jackets and Coats” campaign promoting its fall collection today. For the shoot, Jenner poses in a mix of sports bras, sweats, shorts and outerwear; the new pieces are available to shop now at AloYoga.com. “Set along a breathtaking ocean view, the inaugural jackets and coats campaign brings to life the brand’s core values and ethos. Alo, an acronym for Air, Land and Ocean, transcends fashion and goes beyond that mat to bring the consciousness of practice to everyday life,” explained...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in a Tiger Stripe Coat, Biker Shorts & Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

Zendaya has the eye of the tiger this week for Maison Valentino. Stylist Law Roach gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the actress‘ latest photoshoot with the Italian luxury house on Instagram last night. For the shoot, Zendaya modeled head-to-toe Valentino kicking off with a statement tiger-stripe coat formed from a black and white fabric; the outerwear came layered over a black bralette and coordinating biker shorts. When it came to footwear, the “Euphoria” star modeled branded leather combat boots, tapping into one of fall’s biggest trends. Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

These 4 Wardrobe Staples Are Perfect For Early Fall Weather

In-between-seasons weather has always had its advantages for me, especially that much-anticipated transition from summer to fall. As someone who hates being too hot, it’s a relief when the heat and humidity are less oppressive, but the tree leaves are still lush, and daylight continues to extend to 7 p.m. Still, despite the benefits, I find this time of year to be a total pain to dress for. The erratic fluctuation of day-to-day temperature, the occasional rainstorm, and inconsistent wind patterns make early fall fashion choices laborious and often ending in low-grade remorse (as in, the now-stained white jeans I wore last week during an unexpected downpour). It’s undeniably a tricky time to navigate on the wardrobe front, but I’ve been relying on a few staples lately that have made this time around much easier.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's back to work wardrobe will definitely include this Aspinal bag

Kate Middleton is back to work like the rest of us, having said goodbye to the royal holidays on the Isles of Scilly or staycations in Norfolk and hello to royal engagements to Cumbria and Oxfordshire. She might not be heading back to an office like the rest of us, but Kate Middleton’s bag collection needs a back to work handbag – and we bet Duchess Kate’s bag will be from Aspinal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

Could This Be Kate Middleton's Most Stunning Look Yet?

The royal family has dominated the press throughout the past nine months, mainly due to the ongoing feud between the monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Things escalated even further in March when Harry and Meghan gave the bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey about the struggles they experienced as working royals. The Queen, of course, has also been caught in the middle of Prince Andrew's sexual assault lawsuit after critics have criticized him for fleeing to her castle when the papers were handed to him. However, in keeping up with the royal tradition to stay calm and collected, the royals have immersed themselves back into the public eye on their terms by attending a film premiere.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

It's Time to Spruce Up My Fall Wardrobe—These 9 Pieces Do Just the Trick

I might be biased, but I'm pretty sure I work with the most fashionable people out there. I'm sure my coworkers get tired of sending me links to the sites where they buy their clothes, but you'd probably ask for the same if you saw them out and about in their impeccable outfits. Since my closet needs a little sprucing up for fall, I reached out to my always-stylish team member and friend, Mollie Mandel, to see what she has in store for the cooler months ahead. And luckily, she spilled the tea and told me the spot where she's snagging a ton of pieces (including cowboy boots and knit dresses) for her fall wardrobe. What's her go-to store? Free People. I mean, I'm not surprised. The retailer kills it season after season with its incredible selection of on-trend styles. Want to see the 'fits Mandel has put together? Keep scrolling.
APPAREL

