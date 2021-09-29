CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sammy Hagar says Van Halen tried to ‘bury the Van Hagar era’ during David Lee Roth reunion

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar understands why the material from his tenure with Van Halen was seldom used during their reunion with David Lee Roth. At the same time, he perceives that it may have been unfairly pushed off to the side. During an extensive interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Hagar gave his...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
US Magazine

Van Halen Singer David Lee Roth Will Retire After Final 5 Concerts: ‘I Am Throwing in the Shoes’

It’s time to stop running with the devil. Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth announced his retirement will begin after his final concerts. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” the singer, 66, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, October 1. “This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Sammy Hagar ‘Ruined Everything’ at Van Halen’s Farm Aid Debut

The inaugural edition of Farm Aid in 1985 was going to be the perfect place for Sammy Hagar to announce to the world that he had joined Van Halen. Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp's first-annual benefit show was being aired live on national television and radio, offering millions of people their first chance to hear Hagar and Eddie Van Halen perform together. "Too bad I screwed everything up," Hagar deadpanned in his 2012 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Sends Stirring Message to David Lee Roth After Retirement Announcement: ‘Thankful and Proud’

Following the news that Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is officially retiring, Wolf Van Halen takes to his social media accounts to share a special tribute to the musician. “One hell of a run, Dave ❤️,” Wolf Van Halen wrote on Instagram. He also shared on Twitter, “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey.” Both posts had a sweet snapshot of him and David Lee Roth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Sammy Hagar
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
WHIO Dayton

David Lee Roth announces early 2022 retirement, citing health concerns

LAS VEGAS — Legendary rocker David Lee Roth confirmed Friday that the cradle must rock on without him. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world. … I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in a safe,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal by phone.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5 Says All Former Members Of VAN HALEN Should Take Part In Hypothetical EDDIE VAN HALEN Tribute Concert

During an appearance on the "Talking Shred" podcast, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 reflected on the passing of legendary VAN HALEN axeman Eddie Van Halen almost exactly a year ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Me, just like millions of others, he was my favorite. It's strange — I'm so upset too, because it's, like, 'God, couldn't we do anything to save him?'
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bury
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Slams Fan Asking Him To Work on Unfinished Van Halen Album

If you were thinking about sending Wolf Van Halen a message about carrying on the legacy of his father and Van Halen, here’s some advice – don’t do it. Based on a tweet the 30-year-old son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli recently shared, he doesn’t want to hear it. While he loves his father and the legacy he left behind, the young man wants to have a career that stands on its own.
CELEBRITIES
reviewjournal.com

David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’

Decades ago, David Lee Roth shouted, “And the cradle will rock.”. The vaunted showman rocked our world Friday morning. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth said in a phone conversation that was more a spoken-word performance than interview. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
963kklz.com

Eddie Van Halen Brought Excellence — And Joy — To Guitar Playing

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Sammy Hagar is Very Impressed with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Album

Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut solo album — which was released in June under the name Mammoth WVH — has received significant praise from Sammy Hagar. The Red Rocker appeared on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps and talked about communicating with the late Eddie Van Halen saying, “And we had a really great text relationship at least weekly, and he would talk about Wolfie a lot, saying ‘Wait till you hear [his solo album].’ He’d send me stuff, and I’d say, ‘Wow. The motherf—er can play.'”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
987theshark.com

Van Halen: Their 30 Best Songs, Ranked

Rock fans were stunned to learn of the passing of Edward Van Halen, the most influential guitarist of our generation. Of course, flashy, fleet-fingered guitarists were a dime a dozen in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie was better than all of them, but he was more than that. A songwriter, a keyboardist, a studio wizard, ¼ of Van Halen’s four-part harmony team and a band leader that was able to guide VH through losing the most distinctive frontman of the ‘80s and led them to four chart-topping albums with Sammy Hagar.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony took a moment to pay tribute to their former bandmate Eddie Van Halen on the one-year anniversary of his death. Shared via their Van Hagar social channels, Hagar wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year the man is gone but the music goes on. Mikey and I (The other half) have been busy this past year just finished a new circle record with David Cobb. Carrying the music forward is more important than ever to us. Also @sammyandthecircle has been doing shows & trying to do things a little different for the fans like Catalina, and the Vegas residency. These are some ‘crazy times’ for sure, but the music will live on forever so staying productive, creative and busy seems to be the answer for A fun healthy life at least for me it is”
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To David Lee Roth's Retirement

(hennemusic) Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media earlier this week to salute his former Van Halen bandmate David Lee Roth on news of the singer's pending retirement. The son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen joined the legendary group's lineup on bass in 2007 and was on board for three tours and the 2012 album, "A Different Kind Of Truth", before a final North American trek saw them perform their final concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October of 2015, with Eddie passing away last October at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy