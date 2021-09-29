Sammy Hagar says Van Halen tried to ‘bury the Van Hagar era’ during David Lee Roth reunion

In honor of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Eddie Van Halen, we look back on our tribute to the guitar icon. Like all rock fans, I was stunned when the news broke of Eddie Van Halen’s death. We knew he was battling cancer, and there were ominous signs over the past few months: there were the bottom-feeding gossip sites who don’t know, or care, about rock and roll, breathlessly reported that he was getting experimental treatments. A more reliable source was David Lee Roth, who cryptically told the New York Times when asked about the chances of another Van Halen tour, “I don’t know that Eddie is ever really going to rally for the rigors of the road again… I don’t know that he’s going to be coming back out on the road.”

