Hundreds of people addicted to heroin in the UK are benefitting from a free legal supply of the drug, new figures show.The Independent can reveal that 280 people received a prescription for diamorphine – medical-grade heroin – in 2017-18, via a freedom of information request to Public Health England (PHE) by Release, a drugs charity offering legal advice and support.Under PHE guidelines, diamorphine is usually offered as a last resort after other forms of treatment, such as methadone and buprenorphine, have proven unsuccessful. “I’ve seen firsthand how diamorphine could help people recover to the point where they were able to...

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO