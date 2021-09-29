Between Pop-Stardom and Parenthood, Katy Perry Still Finds Time to Empower Others

After months and months of rumors about their hypothetical marriage, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have fooled everyone by getting married in great secrecy and away from prying eyes. The singer of Part Of Me (as well as judge ad American Idol) and the actor de Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The First Moon I am currently on vacation in Hawaii, enjoying some sun and sea in the utmost relaxation. Nothing strange would be missing, to arouse some suspicion, however, was the ring worn in recent days by Katy which, at first glance, seems to have all the air of a wedding ring. Did the two really become husband and wife? It could be. To make us even more suspicious then comes this impromptu holiday which, if combined with the “ring issue”, has all the air of a full-blown honeymoon.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO