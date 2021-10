The Whittemore-Prescott varsity volleyball team defeated Hale in five sets. The scores were 26-28, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11. “Having only six eligible players each had to go out and do their job to the best of their ability. I can't say enough of the seniors and their leadership on the court. It really shines when we need it the most,” Coach […]