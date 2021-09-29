Are States the New Battleground for Robocall Class Actions?

Florida may have just become the newest battleground for telemarketing robocall class actions. For years, callers aggrieved by robocalls have sought recourse under the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Enacted in 1991, the TCPA prohibits the use of automatic telephone dialing systems (or autodialers) as well as artificial or prerecorded voice messages to place unsolicited telemarketing calls. It applies to phone calls and text messages alike, and (among other things) often requires callers to obtain prior express written consent from consumers. With an estimated 45.9 billion robocalls made in 2020 (that’s 1,455 calls every second!), the TCPA’s import grows greater by the day.