Daingerfield’s JV and Varstiy Track teams will be traveling to Atlanta tomorrow, Saturday September 25. It will be an early meet at Atlanta’s High School. Varsity Girls will kick things off with and 8 am start time. They will be followed by the Varsity Boys at 8:30 am. JV will follow with the boys running at 9 am and will be followed by the JV girls at 9:30 am. Rounding out the action tomorrow will be Junior High Girls, who will start at 10 am and be followed by the Junior High Boys at 10:30 am.

DAINGERFIELD, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO