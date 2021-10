One organization set out on a mission Tuesday to register 2,022 new voters in honor of the upcoming 2022 elections. The organization “Powered by People” arrived Tuesday at various locations around the city as they announced their plan to not just register people to vote on certain days but rather year-round, so turnout in the city can continue to grow. The events proved to be fruitful as they were able to register many young people who had just become eligible to vote.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO