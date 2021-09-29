CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Rocket Company Looking For Launch Site in Washington County

By Paul Wolfe
 8 days ago
Downeast Maine may become home to a spaceport. The Brunswick-based rocket company, bluShift Aerospace, is scouting possible locations for a new launch site. The company successfully launched a rocket-powered by biofuel back in January. It was the first rocket in the world to be launched using bio-derived fuel, and Maine's first commercial rocket launch. The rocket launched from Loring Commerce Centre, in Limestone. Now the company is eyeing a new launch site, possibly in the Downeast area.

