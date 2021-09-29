In defense of project at center of allegations, Turner goes on offense against former housing director

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has named the state’s top tax official to serve as her interim budget director. Kraig Paulsen is a former Republican legislator who served four years as Speaker of the Iowa House. He’s been Director of the Iowa Department of Revenue for the past two and a half years. Governor Reynolds has asked Paulsen to stay in that role and to serve as Interim Director of the Iowa Department of Management, starting this Friday. In February, Michael Bousselot was appointed director of the agency, which oversees the state budget, but he did not win senate confirmation for the job this spring and resigned in mid-August to run for the legislature. Bousselot won a special election last week to represent a House district in Ankeny.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO