CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

In defense of project at center of allegations, Turner goes on offense against former housing director

By Dylan McGuinness
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Sylvester Turner is swinging back at his former housing director who last week accused him of steering affordable housing money to a developer. Turner said he will present information about former Director Tom McCasland’s management of the Housing and Community Development Department that he said will “help explain that show last week.” He said he plans to do so before a joint meeting of City Council’s housing and budget committees next week.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner to release info on housing project after ethics allegations

Mayor Sylvester Turner promised on Wednesday to release information about a city-run affordable housing deal his former housing director called a “charade” meant to funnel $15 million to a favored developer. The mayor denied any wrongdoing and defended the process of awarding federal Harvey recovery funds for one project against...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Pollard
Person
Sylvester Turner
Houston Chronicle

Longtime Sugar Land City Secretary Glenda Gundermann dies

Through dozens of elections, new technologies, growth and more in Sugar Land, the city had City Secretary Glenda Gundermann to lean on. Gundermann retired on May 31, 2019, after 35 years with the city. She recently died after a “prolonged illness,” according to the city. “Words can’t describe the loss...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Houston Chronicle

City agrees to kick in $17 million for Spurs' massive Northwest Side training facility

Despite concerns from the community, the City of San Antonio has agreed to spend millions on the new Spurs training center. On Thursday, October 7, city council approved $17 million in tax incentives over 20 years for Spurs Sports and Entertainment's Human Performance Campus on 24 acres at the intersection of La Cantera and Mercado roads. The total incentives paid will be based on how much in taxes the development pays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senior Housing#Rice University#City Council#Harvey
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds Asks Former Iowa House Speaker To Serve As Interim State Budget Director

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has named the state’s top tax official to serve as her interim budget director. Kraig Paulsen is a former Republican legislator who served four years as Speaker of the Iowa House. He’s been Director of the Iowa Department of Revenue for the past two and a half years. Governor Reynolds has asked Paulsen to stay in that role and to serve as Interim Director of the Iowa Department of Management, starting this Friday. In February, Michael Bousselot was appointed director of the agency, which oversees the state budget, but he did not win senate confirmation for the job this spring and resigned in mid-August to run for the legislature. Bousselot won a special election last week to represent a House district in Ankeny.
IOWA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas House Committee Approves Newly-Drawn Map That Includes Major Change For Tarrant County Republican

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas House committee approved a newly drawn map of State House Districts Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5 that includes a major change for a Tarrant County Republican. State Representative Jeff Cason of Bedford said he was caught off guard by the proposed map for District 92. “It was a shock, to say the least. My initial feeling was the district was targeted. I felt personally targeted,” said Cason. Proposed redistricting of Tarrant County (CBS 11) He said his solidly Republican district, now in Hurst, Euless, and Beford and parts of Arlington and Fort Worth would be redrawn into a Democratic...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy