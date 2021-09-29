In defense of project at center of allegations, Turner goes on offense against former housing director
Mayor Sylvester Turner is swinging back at his former housing director who last week accused him of steering affordable housing money to a developer. Turner said he will present information about former Director Tom McCasland’s management of the Housing and Community Development Department that he said will “help explain that show last week.” He said he plans to do so before a joint meeting of City Council’s housing and budget committees next week.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0