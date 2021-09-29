CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5K reward offered for FBI leads on Houston's 'little red riding crook' alleged bank robber

By Rebecca Hennes
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of an alleged Houston bank robber the FBI has dubbed the “Little Red Riding Crook." Around noon on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo Bank located at 11105 Westheimer after presenting the teller with a note demanding cash, according to a release from the FBI Houston Division. It is not known how much money the suspect fled with.

