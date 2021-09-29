Legacy National Bank planning 2 new branches in Washington County
Springdale-based Legacy National Bank is in the preliminary phase of a Washington County expansion. In May, Legacy completed two land deals worth a combined $110,000 to assemble land at 205 W. Pridemore Drive (U.S. Highway 62) in Lincoln. President and CEO Patrick Swope said the company would break ground in November on a 4,000-square-foot branch. The 0.74-acre site is catty-cornered from the U.S. Post Office.talkbusiness.net
