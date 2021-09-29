Phillies could lead MLB's worst possible category in a few days

The Phillies’ playoff drought is nearing a 10th straight season, and it’s possible by the end of the week that it will be the longest in all of Major League Baseball. The Phils have five games left and are 3½ games behind the Braves, four back in the loss column. Their only path into the playoffs is going 5-0 while the Braves go 1-4, or 4-1 as the Braves go 0-5. If that happens, the Braves would play a make-up game against the Rockies next Monday, then if they win, a tiebreaker game at Citizens Bank Park.