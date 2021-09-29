Universal Studios Confirms New COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test Requirements

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mandate requiring proof of at least one dose of the vaccine to get into indoor bars, clubs, or breweries, and full vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter an outdoor mega event, were set to take effect Thursday throughout Los Angeles County. Anyone who enters or works in a Los Angeles County bar, club, lounge, brewery, winery, or distillery will be required to have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine by Thursday, the same day that outdoor events of 10,000 people or more will only be allowed to admit people with proof...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO