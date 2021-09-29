Universal Studios Confirms New COVID-19 Vaccination, Negative Test Requirements
Universal Studios Hollywood has just confirmed the new COVID-19 vaccination and negative test requirements for Guests visiting the California theme park. Following a mandate by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will be requiring Guests age 12 and older to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination upon entering the theme park. The negative test must be taken within 72 hours of a Guest’s theme park visit prior to entry to the Park. This rule will go into effect on October 7.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 1