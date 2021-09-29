CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Wednesday update: State reports 31 more deaths, one of the biggest daily totals of the year

By Christopher Magan
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota added 31 more fatalities to the state’s COVID-19 death toll Wednesday, one of the largest one-day tallies of the year, pushing the pandemic total to 8,140. Deaths are not reported in a uniform way and Wednesday’s fatalities include 28 that occurred in September, one from August and one that dates to November 2020, Minnesota Department of Health data show.

#Assisted Living#Coronavirus Infections#Twin Cities#Minnesotans
