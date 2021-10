Patriotic songs generally give us a warm feeling about being part of something large, important and long lasting. We don’t expect policy guidance from a song. But there is an interesting exception: The Marines’ Hymn, in its very first line, gives us excellent policy direction. “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli,” told policy makers exactly what to do after 9/11. Those words refer to punitive expeditions. Simply put, such expeditions send well trained and heavily armed military force into an area to deliver an unmistakable rebuke to any nation or sub-national group that has offended the United States.

MILITARY ・ 9 HOURS AGO