CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

A Follow-Up To The “Most Uninformative Article EVER”.

By Megan Shaul
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I brought up a question last week regarding why people were not working. It was a question looking for an answer regarding, "is there a bigger issue keeping people home?" So for all of those people who commented on the article, and felt as though I was being blind and insensitive, to the housing issue...my apologies. Hopefully, this follow-up will show you what kind of answers I was looking for. Click HERE for the original article.

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Most Expensive Small Metros IN AMERICA: Bozeman, Montana is #6

We're in trouble. This isn't a "shake your head" broken record thing anymore. Montana towns are in deep, serious, fast-moving financial transformation. I've sugar-coated my personal concerns about Bozeman's change up until now. I can't do that anymore. Let's start with something easy but quite scary. What got Bozeman the...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

It’s No Surprise What Montana’s Biggest Boomtown Is

I think the biggest problem is that this city wasn't ready for the exponential growth it has experienced in the past ten years. Go Banking Rates came out with a list of the Biggest Boomtowns in Every State and it's eye-opening. This means a town or city in every state has seen the biggest growth of population, per capita income, and housing units in recent years. The answer shouldn't really surprise you though.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Having and Raising a Baby in Bozeman. Good Idea or Bad Idea?

My wife and I are trying to have children. It was one of the reasons that we moved to Montana. Now, keep in mind, and I'll get in trouble for this, but we're past our "peak" years as far as "raising children" goes. We're both in our 40's, but she will remind you that she is closer to her "30's" than I am. If I'm completely honest, thinking of being a parent seems both exciting and scary at the same time.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies
96.7 KISS FM

Waiting For First Class Mail in Montana? Keep Waiting

I always thought being a Mailman would be a cool job. I suppose I have to call them a "Letter Carrier" now since it's 2021, and Mailman might be considered insensitive. Sure, there is the whole being in the element part of it, and here in Montana, we get a lot of snow. But those jeep-like things with the steering wheel on the other side looks like they'd be fun to drive. Plus, you get to wear those spiffy uniforms, so that's kind of cool as well.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy