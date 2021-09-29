A Follow-Up To The “Most Uninformative Article EVER”.

My wife and I are trying to have children. It was one of the reasons that we moved to Montana. Now, keep in mind, and I'll get in trouble for this, but we're past our "peak" years as far as "raising children" goes. We're both in our 40's, but she will remind you that she is closer to her "30's" than I am. If I'm completely honest, thinking of being a parent seems both exciting and scary at the same time.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO