Miami Boutique Picks Up Three Attorneys, Including Former Big Law Litigator

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. RATE OF RETURN - Law firm leaders’ philosophies on office returns are more varied than ever as the pandemic drags on and it becomes increasingly clear that “normalcy” is not just going to reappear one morning like the first frost. Citing concerns over the Delta variant and child care, some firms have opted for another round of reopening delays. Others, meanwhile, already brought folks back in late September and early October or are sticking to a November target date. And then, as Law.com’s Justin Henry reports, there are those firms that still have no set timeline for once again requiring in-person attendance. Philadelphia-based Hangley Aronchick, for example, initially asked staff to return to the office July 19 for one day a week, and had planned to make that two days a week starting Aug. 9, followed by three days a week Aug. 23. The goal was for staff members to start working in the office on a full-time basis beginning Sept. 7. But firm leadership ultimately scrapped that plan, instead opting to let individuals make the call for themselves. “It largely is up to the attorneys and staff to determine when they need to go to the office to get something done that cannot as easily get done at home,” said CEO David Pudlin.

LAW ・ 12 HOURS AGO