Miami Boutique Picks Up Three Attorneys, Including Former Big Law Litigator

By Dan Roe
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new hires cited AXS Law's flexible work environment and nontraditional compensation as reasons for joining the firm. An AXS Law founding partner said the firm is often able to pay higher salaries than Big Law firms in the city. One new hire arrives as a partner with a decade...

www.law.com

