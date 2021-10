Onondaga County now has a worse Covid-19 infection rate per capita than nearly all counties in Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, and most counties in Texas, according to data from the New York Times. Our average cases per day now number 49 per 100,000 residents while the worst county in Florida has 48 cases per 100,000 residents. We continue to have high rates of hospitalizations, infections among unvaccinated children, and deaths compared to any time since January. What was the county’s response to the worse rise in Covid cases since January? Hold an outdoor concert with thousands of people maskless, shoulder to shoulder and shift focus to building an aquarium.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO