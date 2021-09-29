2021 Illinois State Fair: Attendance numbers rank second-highest, behind 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The 2021 Illinois State Fair had over 472,000 visitors, making it the second-highest attended fair since the tracking reports started in 2014. According to officials, attendance at this year’s fair was surpassed only by the historic records set in 2019. The first weekend of the 2021 fair saw attendance numbers increase by more than 15,000 people compared to 2019.www.centralillinoisproud.com
